Brazil, US sign agreement to develop defence technology

MIAMI: Brazilian and US governments signed on Sunday an agreement for development of defence projects that may give the South American country access to financing.

The agreement allows partnerships in development of defence technology by private companies, that may use public financing from both countries. Companies may request financing from the US defence research fund.

Brazil’s defence industry has around 220 companies and exports to around 85 countries.

Although President Jair Bolsonaro is looking for a closer cooperation with the United States in defence and intelligence, Brazil’s decisions regarding 5G technology are seen as a potential hurdle, according to an Trump administration official. — Reuters

