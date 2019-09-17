Bounce Oman to close down temporarily

Muscat: Bounce Oman has issued a new statement on the incident that took place at its Muscat venue on Thursday in which a ten-year-old boy was critically injured.

The company said it has decided to close the Oman venue, which is the only regional venue with this climbing area, with immediate effect and is working closely with the local authorities as well as an independent safety advisor.

“We wish to make our Bounce community aware that a serious accident occurred in our Oman venue on Thursday within the climbing area. Very sadly a young boy remains in a serious condition. This is an extremely distressing time and we want to assure you that we are doing everything in our control to take action. We are deeply saddened for the accident that occurred,” it said.

“Although the investigations are on-going which prevents us from providing a detailed update, we wish to make a clear statement to the community that regardless of the outcomes of the investigation we will remove the climbing activity once we are authorised to do so. Each of our venues is run by parents, brothers and sisters that care deeply about each and every visitor and this injury is felt deeply by us all. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the boy and his family.”

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Social Development (MOSD), represented by the Department for Child Protection, said it is following up the incident at an indoor adventure park, which took place on Thursday.