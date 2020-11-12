Borders with neighbouring countries open for citizens, residents

Muscat: The borders are open with the neighboring countries, and travel is allowed for Omanis and residents as long as they adhere to the announced procedures when traveling and upon returning to the Sultanate, said the Minister of Health on Thursday.

Only expatriates with valid residence visa will be allowed to return to the country, with the government still reviewing the situation to allow certain types of visas.

The Supreme Committee approved that the passengers entering the Sultanate through all border ports should obtain a PCR coronavirus test of no more than 96 hours prior to entering the Sultanate.

Passengers should also undergo the same test upon arrival in the Sultanate and a 7-day quarantine as well as a PCR test to be conducted on the eighth day.