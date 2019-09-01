Boost to Salalah Free Zone services

His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, will inaugurate the main building at the Salalah Free Zone on Monday. The building, built with the highest international standards, will provide integrated services to investors and companies operating in the Free Zone to enhance the efficiency of business and services and facilitate procedures to raise the level of competitiveness and achieve development goals that are in line with the objectives of sustainable development in the Sultanate.

