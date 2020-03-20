Boeing eyes production pause as virus spreads

SEATTLE: Boeing Co is leaning towards a temporary work stoppage at its twin-aisle jetliner factories due to the spread of coronavirus, people familiar with the matter said, echoing a similar move by European rival Airbus SE. The US planemaker has not made a final decision on the timing and duration of a potential work stoppage as it weighs health guidance and broader impacts to its supply chain.

Boeing would use a stoppage of a few days to conduct a deep clean of its Washington state and South Carolina twin-aisle factories, but seems broadly committed for now to keeping production lines running after the suspension, the people said. A Boeing spokesman declined to comment. Airbus announced plans earlier this week to halt operations at its plants in France and Spain for four days, after Reuters reported it was studying plans to slow or halt production. — Reuters

