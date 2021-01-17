Blood donation campaign launched

Muscat: A nationwide blood donation campaign began on Sunday under the auspices of HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahad al Said, Assistant Secretary-General for the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging young people to get involved in humanitarian activities and disseminating the culture of blood donation among various society segments with the participation of several blood banks.

Commenting on the campaign HH Sayyid Kamil said this is part of a global campaign that aims to encourage young Omanis to participate in this humanitarian campaign which will last for one year.

Dr Zainab bint Salim al Fanna al Araimi, Director of Blood Banks Services at the Ministry of Health said the health institutions’ need for blood is estimated at 5,000 blood units per month and that the Central Blood Bank needs 100 to 120 donators daily in order to meet the requirements of health institutions.

A total of 59,000 people donated blood in 2020, she said urging the public to respond to the initiative so that the need for safe blood at healthcare institutions can be met.

The blood donation campaign, organized by the Directorate-General of Specialized Medical Care (DGSMC) represented by the Department of Blood Banks Services, is also aimed to encourage members of the public to contribute to providing safe blood to the health institutions, and to urge them to commit to blood donation all through the year to maintain adequate blood supply at the blood banks and achieve self-sufficiency in safe blood and blood products nationwide. — ONA

السيد كامل يتبرع بالدم خلال الحملة