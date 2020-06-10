Salalah: Fulfilling the pressing demand for blood donation in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Kairaba Mirbat Resort organised a blood donation camp in association with Sultan Qaboos Hospital on Wednesday.

Joao Vieira, General Manager of the resort said blood donation is the best form of social service which is the minimum one can do as responsible citizens and residents of the country, especially during the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

He thanked the hotel employees for donating blood, which is a genuine gesture for friends, families or anyone who needs it at difficult times. The blood donation camp received support from all employees of the hotel.

Dr Mohammed Ahmed Morgan of Sultan Qaboos Hospital said, blood donation has various health benefits for the donor. It controls LDL (bad cholesterol), reduces the risk of myocardial infarction (also known as a heart attack) by 88 per cent, it also reduces the risk of cerebral infarction or stroke by 33 per cent. He advised to go for blood donation once in three months. With this one can support hospitalised patients who are in need of blood and blood components.

Vieira put stress on health and safety procedures in post Covid-19 scenario and said the hotel is partnering with ECO Labs (a globally renowned company specialised in industrial cleaning and hygiene services) and Cristal International Standards. “At the moment staffs are being trained for the best practices and procedures for hotel operations starting from September 2020,” he said.