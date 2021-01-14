Blaze razes 500 houses in Rohingya camp

More than 2,000 Rohingya refugees in a camp in Bangladesh were left homeless after a blaze ripped through over 500 shacks in the early hours, an official said.

There were no deaths but at least 10 people were injured as they escaped the fire at around 2 am at the Nayapara camp, Bangladesh’s refugee commissioner Rezwan Hayat said.

“The houses were made of tin and bamboo. We have immediately supplied hot food and bamboo and tarpaulins to the affected people to reconstruct their homes,” he said. He added that a cooking gas cylinder — used widely in the camp — was the suspected cause. — AFP

