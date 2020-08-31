Black Angus Tenderloin with chili garlic broccoli and mashed potato

About the Dish

Everyone loves a good steak especially a well-prepared and well-seasoned one. For those who just started in the kitchen, cooking it can be a bit intimidating but this easy-to-do recipe might just be right at your alley and make you enjoy preparing it.

Angus beef is one of the most popular meats in the market today and preferred by many because when cooked, they marble really well. Contrary to popular belief, Angus has very little to do with the meat quality but rather is the name of the breed of cattle and come either in red or black. It is a good source of protein, vitamin B12, zinc, phosphorous and Vitamin B6 among others.

Ingredients:

Black Angus Tenderloin 200 gm

Salt and black pepper

Side dish:

Mashed Potato, chili garlic broccoli, char grilled cherry tomato

Chili Garlic Broccoli Ingredients

75 gm Broccoli florets

2 large Garlic, thinly sliced

Chili flakes

Salt

Olive oil

Mashed Potato Ingredients

1 large potato boiled and mashed

15gm Butter

50ml Milk

Parmesan cheese grated

Grilled Cherry tomato 3-4 pcs

Whole roasted garlic

Peppercorn sauce

100ml beef stock or Demi Glaze sauce Powder (Follow packaging recipe for base sauce)

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

75 ml double cream

½ tsp crushed black peppercorns

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

PREPARATION AND COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

For the sauce, add the stock to a saucepan, bring to the boil until reduced by half . Add the garlic, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, mixed well cream, and peppercorns. Stir and bring to the boil over a high heat. Season with salt and cook until it reaches the consistency of pouring sauce, add chopped parsley.

Prepare mashed potato by warming butter and milk together, add boiled mashed potato, mixed/fold it gently add salt and pepper, finish with parmesan cheese, keep ready.

Heat the pan, add olive oil, toss garlic slices, add blanched broccoli florets, season with salt and chili flakes.

Grill tenderloin steak as per your choice of cooking doneness, give rest before plating the steak, sprinkle with salt and pepper.

ABOUT THE CHEF

Chef Ajay Dhoundiyal

Executive Chef

In-Charge of F&B & Kitchen

Park Inn by Radisson Muscat

Executive Chef Ajay Dhoundiyal leads the culinary team of Park Inn by Radisson Muscat Hotel since September of 2012 and currently in-charge of F&B department. With over 2-decade experience in the culinary industry, Chef Ajay operates seamlessly to winch the dining experience of the hotel guests.

He has over 20 years of experience in the culinary industry. His career has taken him across various hotel brands like Hyatt, Kempinski, Starwood, and Radisson hotel groups. As the Executive Chef of the hotel, he leads the culinary team, preparing and managing the operations of the hotel’s dining outlets and banquets. He specializes in international cuisine and strives to create interesting banquet menus.

Social Dish-tancing

Most of the restaurants and hotels in the country are now open but they are operating under strict guidelines enforced by the relevant ministries. There is a ‘new normal’ to the dining experience and this includes temperature check as well as proper social distancing by limiting restaurant capacities to 50 per cent and with restriction of only four people per table.

For those who are still uncomfortable dining out and exposing their families to possible infections, we are bringing back ‘Cook Like A Chef’ where we ask reputable and unique chefs to share easy-to-do recipes at home.

The food at home doesn’t have to be stale and repetitive. Curated twice a week from our numerous contributors coming from luxury hotels to international chains and local food champions, we hope you will enjoy these selections and let us know on Instagram and Twitter via our handle

@OmanObserver of what you’d like to see next featured in our series.