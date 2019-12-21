Bit Bit Soup The perfect way to enjoy a lamb shoulder in a soup

DID YOU KNOW?

Lamb is divided into different large sections called primal cuts. While the rib, loin, sirloin and leg are majorly used in many restaurants, Huqqa’s decision to use the lamb shoulder for this particular recipe is because the shoulder area is fairly tender and works well with being made into a soup.

The best way to use lamb shoulder is often by roasting as stuffing it with different spices to bring its distinct, delicious flavour. What many people don’t know however is that it is also best cooked with moist heat such as braising. For your next experiment, try roasting a lamb shoulder or braising it at a lower temperature for a long time then you will have a better understanding of why it enhances this recipe more.Ingredients

5 gr Butter

10 gr Flour whıte

20 gr Yoghurt

70 gr Lamb shoulder

30 gr Canned chick peas

25 gr Tagliatelle pasta

1 gr Red chilli flakes

1 gr Dried mint

1 gr Spice salt

1 gr Black pepper

2 ml Lemon juice

130 ml Meat stock

5 ml Sunflower

METHODS:

Melt butter in a large thick bottomed pot and add white flour to it. Cook flour over medium heat.

Add sunflower oil and cook for another 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the meat stock and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Allow mixture to boil gently for about 5 minutes. Add canned chick peas. Heat for about 7 minutes. Stir intermittently.

Add the noodles and check the liquid level.

*Notes – If it’s low (depending on pot size, etc.), add 1 to 2 cups water or as necessary, and boil mixture for about 8 to 10 minutes, or until noodles are soft and cooked through.

Add the Lamb Shoulder and boil 1 to 2 minutes, or until lamb shoulder is warmed through. Then add yogurt to it and heat in low flame.

Add salt, black pepper, dried mint and red chilli flakes.

Chef Sezgin Gulen grew up in a family who knows how to cook. His mother is one of his major influences but with the whole family critical about good food, his passion grew and grew until he decided to align with culinary and the food industry.

After graduating with a degree in Tourism and Hotel Management from Anatolian University, Chef Gulen started his culinary career in one of Turkey’s luxurious and historic hotels, the Kempinski Ciragan Palace Turkey in 2004. After working with some of the best chefs in the world, he spent the next five years developing his skills working from demi chef to junior sous chef until becoming an executive sous chef.

His first executive chef post brought him to Russia and it is where he stayed for the next four years working with different high-end restaurants and fast-paced kitchens. He also spent a year in one of Cyprus’ popular hotels before he decided to move to Dubai to work for Q Food Dubai of which he is the Cooperate Executive Chef. Today, Chef Gulen spends his time perfecting different menu for Huqqa. In his current role, he oversees the newly opened Huqqa and The Market — a trendy Turkish eatery known for its contemporary menu and dazzling ambience located at Al Marsa Plaza in Al Mouj.