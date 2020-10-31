Birkat Al Mouz Traditional village untouched by modernisation

Dr Priti Swarup –

With natural beauty, architectural attractions dating back to thousands of years, warm & kind-hearted people and some great adventures, Oman has a lot to offer.

As part of my three-year stay at Oman for work, after a lot of deliberations, I drew a list of places to visit and things to do. My first expedition with this lovely country tuned out to be something that will stay especially close to my heart forever.

If someone relishes being taken back into time and enjoys spending some time alone, then the traditional village and ruins of the Birkat Al Mouz, is the place to be. It is approximately 90 minutes’ drive from Muscat.

The place is hidden and a bit tricky to reach. Irrespective of the recent modernisation, the beautiful village that is hinged between a plain and mountain, has retained its aged charm and naturalness. An incessant reminder of the beauty of Oman, the site consists of the ramshackle of the mud-brick fortress and some intricately painted colourful Omani doors.

The drive through Birkat Al Mouz shall reveal the magnificent village plantation.

As you go further, the area unfolds into thick banana and dates plantation which is worth the visit.

The shade at many places can be quite enjoyable on hotter days. Locals can be seen who are willing to guide one through for a better experience of the whole area.

Its old yet active Falaj Irrigation system (falaj meaning ‘split into parts’ as it divides the water among the inhabitants via gravity and multiple channels), is listed as Unesco World Heritage. The literature says that the system is known to be made of ancient water channels from 500 AD and are examples of a system that dates back 5,000 years.

The system is so clean that tiny colourful fish can be spotted in the small water streams interspersed between the ruins, which gives a definite sparkle to the eyes, especially for the little travellers. Mine had actually started running along with the streams to catch the alluring site a little more. One needs to be careful though, to avoid accidental slipping and hurting oneself.

If one wishes to experience an aerial view, you may climb up the stairs and reach the top of one of the houses and catch a breathtaking view of the mountains and the plantations. We got some good captures with the camera while posing as if playing peek-a-boo, peeping the head or hand out from behind a broken window. It can be a good canvas for the shutterbugs!

Since the ruins are quite old, delicate, and also rough in many places, wearing good quality shoes is advisable.

If one is keen on exploring the high located areas, a certain level of fitness shall be required as it involves a lot of climbing and steep rocky surfaces at places. Carrying a water bottle with a headcover or a cap is needed to beat the heat and direct sun rays. If you are photo savvy, adorning a colourful scarf to get some beautiful captures amidst the ruins can be life-long memories.

It is a wonderful experience to explore the winding streets of Birkat Al Mouz that makes one imagine how life was lived in a simple fashion.

It’s fascinating to imagine how Omanis have managed to live in a dry climate such as this. As you wander through the streets, one can always feel the nice colder breeze coming up from there bringing total peace of mind.

A must stop-over that represents hope and resurrection while you are on the way to the Jebel Akhdar mountains.

This shall stay my favourite while reminiscing the time spent in this hospitable and generous country.