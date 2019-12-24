‘Birds at Al Mouj Golf’ launched

Muscat, Dec 24 – ‘Birds at Al Mouj Golf’, a book written by well-known bird watchers, Hanne and Jens Eriksen was recently unveiled on December 18 at Marsa Plaza, under the auspices of Najeeb bin Ali al Rawas, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs. The event gathered bird-watching enthusiasts, golfers, media personnel and the public to celebrate Al Mouj Golf’s extraordinary diversity of bird species in Oman.

Al Mouj Golf and Al Mouj Muscat is home to 173 bird species, from the most beautiful to the rarely spotted birds in Oman and the region, all of which are included in the 180-page ‘Birds at Al Mouj Golf’ book, featuring image and a brief of each bird and the month it was spotted. Golfers are not only able to enjoy the phenomenal Greg Norman-designed championship golf course but also appreciate the rich bird life and landscapes; hand in hand.

Commenting on the launch, Al Rawas said: “It is an honour to support the event and showcase Oman’s unique offering. Al Mouj Golf’s recent sustainable practices have not gone unnoticed, locally and worldwide and is continuously being implemented, bringing endless wildlife and birds to the area.”

Nasser bin Masoud al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said: “We are truly delighted to unveil the ‘Birds at Al Mouj Golf’ by Hanne and Jens Eriksen. From early on it was clear that Al Mouj Golf would attract a vast number of birds, both residential and birds migrating for the winter seasons, with significant initiatives implemented in our efforts to conserve the biodiversity and natural habitats of Muscat wildlife. We are proud that the authors of the book have truly encapsulated the beauty, showcasing Oman in all its glory; as a beautiful destination for tourists.”

A championship course of the highest standard and winners of the 2019 IAGTO Sustainability Award for Community value, Al Mouj Golf received significant praise earlier in the year for its host of sustainable and community friendly practices, which have been instrumental in bringing a plethora of wildlife and bird species to the area.

