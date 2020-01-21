Main 

Bin Alawi conducts talks with Zarif

Tehran: Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs conducted talks at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday with Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister. The talks touched on the bilateral relations, and the latest regional developments, and issues of common concern.

Abbas Mousavi, Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the talks between the two sides come in continuation of the regular talks between the two countries on the bilateral cooperation and the major issues of common concern. –ONA

