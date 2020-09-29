Local 

Bilateral ties with UAE reviewed

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, received in his office on Tuesday Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Sultanate. During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries. They also discussed aspects of the existing cooperation in various fields pertaining to culture, sports and youth and means of enhancing them. — ONA

