Big turnout at Oman Pavilion at Washington Travel Show

Washington: The pavilion of the Sultanate at the 17th Travel and Adventure Show here saw a large turnout of visitors who had a close look at Oman’s tourism and cultural potentials.

Representatives of the Ministry of Tourism, Oman Airports and the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises are taking part in the Omani pavilion.

The visitors lauded the Sultanate’s unique tourism features outlined by specialists at the Omani pavilion, particularly sightseeing tours, in general and sea adventure in particular.

The visitors expressed their eagerness to visit the Sultanate and explore its deep-rooted heritage, its 18th Century ties with the United States (US) and its evergreen modern renaissance.

Washington DC’s Travel and Adventure Show brings together more than 300 exhibitors representing official tourism authorities from different countries of the world, establishments organizing tourist flights/tours and running hotels, resorts, airline companies and cruise liners, as well as professional US media establishments. –ONA

