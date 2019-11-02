Big catch of yellowfin tuna brings cheer to Qurayat fishermen

QURAYAT: Oman’s seas are well-known for their abundance of yellowfin tuna, with Qurayat in the Governorate of Muscat being celebrated as its hub.

This year witnessed an exceptional season due to the large daily landing of fish in the market, which is one of the most important sources of livelihood for Omani fishermen. The yellowfin tuna has high global demand and is found in many varieties and sizes. Having different names, sizes and shapes within and outside Oman, there are many methods for fishing the yellowfin tuna, and the traditional method is by using the hook or net. As soon as boats arrive at the harbour in Qurayat with yellowfin tuna, it is taken to the wilayat’s fish market.

Landing starts at 4 am with the arrival of boats and continues until around 8 pm on some days due to the large quantities of fish landed in the market. They are sold by auction. Consumers from different parts of the Sultanate line up around the mount of fish, bid on them and choose the most suitable ones. In the morning, some other fish varieties are also available. Yellowfin tuna is available during this season in very large quantities, and this would also raise nation’s revenue by way of exports. Citizens in Qurayat are traditionally engaged in fishing and the young people also continue to practise it. It is one of the wilayat’s main professions and a source of livelihood for many citizens.

The Sultanate exports a wide variety of fish, including yellowfin tuna, with Japan, China and Vietnam being the main importers. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is making great efforts to preserve the fisheries wealth and establish many facilities for fishermen, notably the fish market and its amenities for vendors. Fish are also marketed and sold by auction, a traditional method preferred by citizens. Nasser bin Saleh al Ghazali, Director of Fisheries Development Department in the Wilayat of Qurayat, told Oman News Agency: “The prices of the yellowfin tuna weighing 40 kg are between RO 20-RO 24 and RO 27-30 for 50 kg. The price for 80 kg yellowfin tuna is RO 60”.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has provided 30 licences for modern fishing boats that can be used for high sea fishing. The boats contain all necessary amenities and all means of fish storage, which could contribute to boosting fish quantities and raising the income of fishermen. — ONA