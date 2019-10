MUMBAI: Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 on October 11, and several industry colleagues took to social media to wish the megastar a year full of happiness and good health.

Bachchan first gained popularity in the 1970s with films such as “Zanjeer”, “Deewaar” and “Sholay”. His iconic roles established him as Bollywood’s Angry Young Man, and he became the industry’s reigning superstar.

Referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Mahanayak or Big B, he has since appeared in over 190 Indian films in a career spanning almost five decades. Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential actors in the history of Indian cinema as well as world cinema.

The Government of India recently bestowed the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on him. He has also been honoured with Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the arts. The Government of France honoured him with its highest civilian honour, Knight of the Legion of Honour, in 2007 for his exceptional career in the world of cinema and beyond.

— IANS

