Bid submission deadline for fish collection centres extended to June 28

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) has extended the deadline for submission of bids for setting up fish collection centres in the governorates of Dhofar, Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah, to June 28.

Earlier, MoAF floated tenders inviting investors to bid for establishing fish collection centres in Hayatam and Ras Madrakah areas in the Wilayat of Duqm, Khuwaimiya area in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali and Hasik area in the Niyabat of Sadah.

The projects for establishing fish collection centres are among the initiatives overseen by the Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU) to serve as main centres for fish collection along Oman’s coastline.

The fish collection centres will contribute to achieving transparency in the buying and selling of fish quantities through the first-price auction system as well as maintaining the quality of fish. Each centre comprises refrigerated stores, an auction hall, an ice factory, warehouses, administrative offices and other facilities. — ONA