Beit Al Ajaib in Zanzibar to be renovated

MUSCAT: The Sultanate signed tender documents for the restoration of House of Wonders (Beit Al Ajaib) in Zanzibar. The renovation of Beit Al Ajaib, which dates back to 1883, will be implemented in response to the Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos at a cost of RO 5,931,770. The restoration work includes strengthening the building’s 240 columns and terraces, as well as introducing a new mechanical system. The work is expected to be completed in 2021. The agreement was signed by Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Under-Secretary for Heritage Affairs at the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, in the presence of Mahmoud Kombo, Minister of Information, Tourism and Heritage of Zanzibar.

Kombo thanked, on behalf of the president of Zanzibar, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos for the financial support to preserve the heritage of Zanzibar. He also thanked HH Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture, for managing the renovation project of the House of Wonders.

Commenting on the initiative, Al Mahrouqi said that the support to the project is as per the Royal directives of His Majesty the Sultan and the continued follow-up by the minister of heritage and culture. He added that the initiative stems from the minister’s belief in the historic relations and shared heritage between Oman and Zanzibar. — ona

