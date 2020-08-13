Begging and misusing of visa status are punishable offences

The Ministry of Legal Affairs has issued warnings on begging, which has seen an increase in the recent months.

Seeing someone come forward to seek monetary assistance can prove to be emotional and one might be motivated to give in, but you could be encouraging a punishable offence. Begging is not only discouraged but is considered an illegal offence in the Sultanate. With the backdrop of the current pandemic one might think there could be reasons why an individual would go to the level of begging, but it could be even a threat to the security of the country, warns authorities.

An announcement from the ministry states that begging is a criminal and uncivilised act and it poses many risks. “Please avoid dealing with beggars in order not to promote a practice that is against the law and puts the nation at risk,” said the statement.

The ministry has alerted that using a minor or handing him to another person with an intention to involve the person in the act of begging, is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a period up to three years and a fine of one hundred Omani Rials.

The sentence is doubled if the offender is the minor’s guardian, trustee or a person entrusted to his or her care or supervision.

Begging at the mosques, roads, stores and public areas in general is a crime punishable by imprisonment for a period of up to one year and a fine of one hundred Omani Riyals. The court may confiscate the money seized from the offender and order deportation from the country if the individual is a foreigner.

Another aspect that has been brought into focus by the ministry is the legal implications when an individual on a particular visa works for another organisation.

According to the Ministry of Legal Affairs, leaving a non-Omani employee to another person by the employer is an offence punishable by imprisonment for one month and a fine of 1000 Omani Rials. The sentence is multiplied by the number of violating employees.

“Working without a permit from the concerned authorities by an expat or working for someone other than his licensed employer is an offence punishable by imprisonment for one month and a fine of 800 Omani Rials including deportation from the country and denying further access to the country,” said the statement from Ministry of Legal Affairs.