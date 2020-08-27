Beauty parlours prohibited from offering some services

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has prohibited beauty parlors, women’s hairdressing salons, barbershops, and men’s personal care salons from offering some services.

*Keeping customers’ personal tools in the center or at the salon.

*Removal of facial hair with threading, whether using the mouth or *other method that allows close contact with the face.

*All kinds of cosmetic practices that affect the skin.

*Facial or body hair removal using hair machines, unless it is owned by the customer.

*Moroccan bath or similar services.

*Holding photo sessions, parties, and social events.