Local 

Beauty parlours prohibited from offering some services

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has prohibited beauty parlors, women’s hairdressing salons, barbershops, and men’s personal care salons from offering some services.

*Keeping customers’ personal tools in the center or at the salon.
*Removal of facial hair with threading, whether using the mouth or *other method that allows close contact with the face.
*All kinds of cosmetic practices that affect the skin.
*Facial or body hair removal using hair machines, unless it is owned by the customer.
*Moroccan bath or similar services.
*Holding photo sessions, parties, and social events.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7688 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Fatma al Nabhani wins silver in Paris

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fatma al Nabhani wins silver in Paris

Arabian Gazelle spotted on Jabal Samhan foothills

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Arabian Gazelle spotted on Jabal Samhan foothills

Blockchain Club to meet at Sohar University today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Blockchain Club to meet at Sohar University today