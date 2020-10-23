Beaches in Oman to remain closed

Muscat: Authorities on Friday said ban on thronging at beaches in Oman is still in effect until further notice.

The Supreme Committee on October 9th had decided to prohibit the use of beaches throughout the day until further notice.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee had explained that the ban on nighttime movement will be lifted on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

The Education Ministry’s efforts to operate schools during the forthcoming School Year 2020-2021, the Supreme Committee affirmed that the school year will begin on November 1, 2020.

The Supreme Committee expressed extreme anxiety about the behaviour of some individuals who participate in gatherings and cause the spread of the virus. It urged all individuals and establishments to exercise maximum caution and implement precautionary measures aimed to curb the rise in infections and deaths.

The Committee reiterated its plea to citizens and residents to shoulder the responsibility of protecting human life by reporting offenders to the authorities concerned.