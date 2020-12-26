Be Pampered, Omani Style: THE PACKAGE Delivers to Mind, Body and Soul

You desire to indulge yourself, but rarely have the time. You, quite rightly, love to be pampered, and to enjoy the best of good things. You may be a greatly appreciated Mom, a young mother, juggling responsibilities, a graduate in their first job, a student, or a busy young upwardly mobile executive, male or female. You enjoy a surprise now and again. After all… who doesn’t? Imagine coming home to find a package waiting, just for you, full of exciting Omani products, the very things you had thought of trying, but had not ‘got around to it.’ Two young Omanis are launching a product in 2021 to ‘deliver’ feelgood, to transform your day, to pamper you, … mind, body, and soul.

‘The Package,’ recently founded in Muscat, Oman, is owned and managed online by two ambitious young Omani women, who went to school together. Entrepreneurs Shurooq Naeem Qamar Sultan, a keen writer whose family has a business background, has earned a bachelor’s degree in International Business as well as graduating with her Master’s in Management. Sara Hamood Hilal al Busaidy is ‘outdoorsy,’ a walker and hiker, and her family have real estate interests though her father is a civil servant. Sara graduated with a degree in Accounting and Finance and then started a career and has a full-time job. “We are the perfect partners,” said Al Busaidy, “as we support and encourage each other at every step, as do our families and friends.”

The two recall a light-hearted discussion back in 2018 but prioritised studies and pressed pause. “A light-hearted discussion that defined a unique market opportunity was not just one moment of revelation or clarity, but many, and the concept was never far from our thoughts,” The two continued to consult widely in the interim, achieving clarity with their business model, with significant market research, and as they explained further, “2020 hasn’t been easy, but it offered us time, so ironically COVID-19 became the catalyst for further development. We felt like this was the right time and we could focus on it, so we took the leap, and ‘The Package’ has become a reality.”

The concept of subscription-based marketing is a major growth sector in Europe, particularly in fresh food, but much diversified the two identified more unique opportunities, initially in health and beauty products, and the concept has grown from there. “We offer our clients a unique ‘fun’ experience, full of surprise, that allows them to discover the new products and services among premier Omani and international suppliers through a subscription box they will receive every month. We will promote quality products, support new and established brands, including the finest products in Oman. This concept of ‘touch marketing’ allows our clients to try products instead of reading about or seeing them, while products and services are introduced to customers through us.”

“Initially we will focus on Health & Beauty, Kids, and Home,” said Al Busaidy, explaining their client demographic includes those who are aware that good health, grooming, appearance, and presentation make them feel appreciated. “We can deliver that feelgood factor direct to the door. Also, fashions and trends being at the heart of our business, we can decorate their home, private space, or office from a bland ‘space’ to a reflection of themselves. We cater too to babies, or children and can tailor their packages to support their interests and individual development.”

“We can be a showcase an amazing diversity of Omani products, services, and talent,” say the two, “where local brands will stand alongside premium international brands in ‘The Package’ and be appreciated on merit rather than opportunity. We will be marketing their wares with a feminine touch, lightly, pleasantly, intimately, yet remarkably effectively, as part of a surprise package. This part of the concept has not always proven easy, but the initial frustrations are now behind us and we are focused on a growing number of supplier collaborations we are forming with Omani brands.”

Sara and Shurooq, inspired by the process of the growth of their venture, from the logo to the box design, touching it, and seeing it, have a vision of thousands of happy customers enjoying a burgeoning selection of monthly packages, and are excitedly anticipating the launch of ‘The Package’ in January 2021.

Ray Petersen –