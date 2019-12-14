Be careful while using water heaters: MOCI

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has urged consumers to choose water heaters which follow Omani and GCC safety specifications. Many of these heaters cause shocks and fires in homes as they do not conform to the electrical regulations adopted in the Sultanate. Hazza bin Mohammed al Maimani, Directorate-General of Standards and Metrology, said that leaving water heaters switched on for a long time generates pressure despite a safety valve in it.

This may cause an explosion. This may also cause shocks or damage the heaters. This can also cause the electricity to pass through the water container resulting in the electrical shock to the consumer. This can also threaten his or her life. Therefore, it is a must to use the water heater correctly and operate for 30 minutes and shut it down after taking the hot water.

The Directorate-General of Standards and Metrology said that one of the current tasks being done by its Home Appliances Laboratory was to examine samples of water heaters of different storage capacity, whether they are local or imported to see if they follow the specifications approved in the Sultanate.

The inspections of water heaters of different storage capacity are carried out through the external of the product brand or brand name, model, capacity, voltage, current and frequency, and the contact address of the manufacturer and the importer according to the technical requirements.