BBH Group cites reason for delay in Al Bustan water park

Muscat: Oman-based real estate company, BBH Group) has listed the reasons for the delay in completion of its water park in the Al Bustan area.

BBH said that one of the reasons for this project running behind its schedule is the delay in obtaining licenses from the concerned government agencies. “We were shifted to three different locations, which resulted in company incurring both time and financial losses at each site assigned to them. It may be noted that such projects need studies by international companies specialized in such activities.

The company said that the usufruct contract was signed two and a half years ago, however it was transferred, and another usufruct contract was issued.

The company said it will, in the coming days, submit a letter of apology to the government agency that owns the land on which the water park is to be established, stating that they will withdraw from the project due to financial losses as a feasible solution was not reached during the past few years.

BBH was planning to build the first water park in Muscat at Al Bustan near the seafront, spread over 50,000 square meters. The park was expected to offer facilities for recreation and outdoor swimming.