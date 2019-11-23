Barwani signs with London Speaker Bureau

Muscat, Nov 23 – The world leading speaker agency platform, the London Speaker Bureau, has signed up with Oman’s popular IT Expert and the Founder of Knowledge Oman, Tariq Hilal al Barwani, to join the agency as “Motivational Keynote Speaker.” Tariq will join leaders and visionaries of international repute including Former French President Francois Hollande, Co-Founder of Booking.com Jeff Hoffman, Co-founder of Skype Jonas Kiellberg, Forumla 1 driver David Coulhard among many.

“Tariq’s many and diverse achievements highlight the art of the possible in today’s rapidly changing business environment. We are delighted to welcome Tariq to our global network where we will be sharing his learnings, gained in Oman, with international audiences,” said Tom Kenyon-Slaney, Chairman of London Speaker Bureau.

Tariq has presented hundreds of sessions on technology, leadership, media engagement, personal and organisation to organisations that includes Microsoft, Nokia, HSBC, SAP, TEDx, HSBC, HERE Technologies, Dahua Technologies, BETT and the Maker Faire. In addition, Tariq periodically accepts invitations to speak and inspire students and faculty members from schools, college and universities on what it takes to create successful projects.

