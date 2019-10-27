Barka to host showjumping World Cup qualifiers

MUSCAT: For the first time, Oman will host the 2 Star Showjumping World Cup qualifiers at Al Rahba grounds, Barka in cooperation with the Oman Equestrian Federation, Ministry of Sports Affairs and Oman Olympic Committee. The three-day international event organised as part of Muscat showjumping Series will be held from November 7 to 9 and the entry will be free. The timings will be 3 pm to 9 pm.

Muscat Showjumping Series was founded in 2017, by the Olympic Equestrian Federation training centre and with the provision of Tanfeedh (National Programme for Enhancing Economic Diversification), is part of a long-standing tradition revered by equine fans. The event will bring together a host of global and regional equestrian talent — providing the Middle East a platform to be globally recognised as an equestrian hub with its rapid elevation in status. Participating riders represent countries, such as Oman, the UAE, UK, Jordan, Egypt, Ireland, USA, Poland, Netherlands, KSA, Qatar, and Kuwait.

“We are always seeking different ways to support showjumping in Oman and an international event as such will shine the spotlight on the regional equestrian community. And of course none of this would be possible without the generosity and vision of our partners,” said Sultan Hamood al Touqi, Oman’s Olympic medallist rider and showjumper.

This is no ordinary horse show. Leading showjumpers and international riders will join in the festivities with their highly trained equestrian team to demonstrate a choreographed routine. In addition to hosting this world-class equestrian competition, the Muscat Showjumping Series offers spectators a chance to be entertained with a weekend of outstanding and top-notch demonstrations from aspirant riders. Spectators and families can join in the excitement of competition, thrilling action, live fantastic food stations, free activities for children, pony rides and much more.

Muscat showjumping series is an annual event comprised with six rounds of competition and will showcase top global and regional equestrian talent from across the globe.

Related