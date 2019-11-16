First phase of Barka Marina to be ready in Q1 2020

Barka: – The Barka Port Development Project (Barka Marina) is one of the most promising projects that serve the economic, tourism, developmental and operational sectors and supports the Sultanate’s plans for commercial diversification.

Salim bin Ali al Siyabi, Chairman of Al Siyabi Group (Falcon), the main investor in the project, said, “The investment cost of this project ais RO55 million and the actual area of the project is estimated at 115,200 sqm. The building area is 105,000 sqm, the leasable area is 40.000 square meters and the number of commercial units is 450. The project to provide 2,000 jobs, will be opened in three stages, the first and second will be ready in the Q1 2020 and the Q3 2022.

Al Siyabi said that the project includes in its first stage a market for fish, poultry, meat and vegetables and its various facilities, including a management centre, cold stores, hypermarkets, an advanced health clinic, closed and open recreational facilities, a group of marine games, a project for the maintenance of fishing boats, car service facility and a fuel station.

The second stage will include an event hall, a family entertainment hall, a shopping mall (Marina Mall) and cinema halls. The third stage will include a hotel, resort, residential units, a large yacht marina for eighty yachts, a private beach for the hotel, a coast guard building, and a water sports center. The project will include dancing fountains.

He said that the project includes a tourist resort with a 5-star hotel with a capacity of 185 rooms as well as hotel apartments, rooms, and chalets in the form of an integrated resort as a small city within one area.

Among the many other facilities included in the Barka Port Development Project are a more than 1,500 illuminated walkway, equipped with sports equipment for all ages and playgrounds for children, all of which are used free of charge to be an attraction, and a tourist park that is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors per day.

