Barbershops to remain closed

Muscat: As the Ministry of regional municipalities announced the resumption of more commercial activities under the fourth package on Tuesday, barbershops and beauty parlors continue to wait for the green signals.

In one of the press conferences of the Supreme Committee, Ahmed bin Abdullah al Shuhi, Minister of Regional Municipalities, said that barbershops and beauty salons are not open because they pose a risk in transmitting the virus.

At the same time, malls, laundries, and textile shops are back to business after three months.

A barbershop operator said, “It is becoming difficult for as to how can one survive without business for three months. We always depended on daily earnings to give salaries and monthly rents. There are customers in waiting, but for now we need to follow government instructions.”

While customers have found ways to survive three months without haircuts, they too are running out of options. “It is difficult to go without haircuts for three months. While shops were closed for safety reasons, they should be allowed to open with some guidelines like other businesses,” said Krushal Vora, a resident of Wadi Kabir.

The ministry has exempted the activities from fines for delaying the renewal of contracts. Whoever renewed and paid the fines, the amount will be carried over to the next year or the next the contract period.