Bank Nizwa statement on exposure to debts of NMC Healthcare, related firms

Muscat: Bank Nizwa said in a disclosure to the Muscat Securities Market that it has no investments, funding or facilities in the NMC HealthCare Group, UAE, or its subsidiary Finablr listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the financial markets in the UAE.

In its disclosure, the bank indicated that it granted a financial facility of RO 5 million to Elegance Medical Center, in which the NMC Medical Group owns 34.3 percent of the UAE’s assets indirectly, in order to finance its operational operations in the Sultanate only.

