Bank Muscat HQ to host real estate registry office

Muscat: Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing, and Shaikh Walid bin Khamis al Hashar, CEO, BankMuscat, signed an agreement on Sunday to provide registration and documentation services.

As per the agreement, a real estate registry office will be opened at BankMuscat’s main building in Airport Heights to offer documentation services for activities such as buying and selling real estate, mortgage, mortgage, gift, swap, partition, inheritance and other real estate transactions applicable in the ministry’s one-stop center.

The ministry will provide specialized staff in the field of registration, documentation and legal services to work at the registry office at Bank Muscat from 8:30 am to 2 pm in addition to the possibility of extending working hours to the evening.