Bank Muscat wins Oman’s Most Trusted Brand Award 2019

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has won Oman’s Most Trusted Brand award in the banking segment for the fourth year in running. Eng Isam bin Saud al Zadjali, Chairman of Muscat Municipality presented the award which has been instituted by Apex Media, to Ahmed Faqir al Balushi, Chief Corporate Banking Officer, Bank Muscat, in the presence of Saleh Zakwani, Chairman of Apex Media, dignitaries and senior executives from the corporate sector.

The award endorsed top performing brands in Oman, based on public feedback obtained in a survey conducted by Apex Media.

Larger in scale, this year’s awards generated over 700,000 votes in nearly 40 different categories. The online survey was conducted using Surveymonkey, the platform used by 98 per cent of Fortune 500 companies for their surveys and market research.

Ahmed Faqir al Balushi, Chief Corporate Banking Officer, said: “Bank Muscat is delighted to be voted for a fourth consecutive time as Oman’s Most Trusted Brand in the banking segment. For over 37 years, the bank’s branding has been the result of understanding the consumer better and presenting them with innovative services and products. In line with the vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ the Bank Muscat brand is synonymous with innovation, reliability and trustworthiness. The award is a tribute to the largest banking family in Oman.” The brand recall for Bank Muscat in the survey was among the highest. The survey respondents, which included Omanis and expatriates, endorsed Bank Muscat as their most trusted banking partner in Oman. The survey findings indicated superb brand exposure and a clear competitive advantage in the brand space.

As reflected in the brand, Bank Muscat is differentiated as an Omani bank closer to the needs and requirements of its customers in the Sultanate.

The brand has ensured that it reflects a successful partnership to complement customer service excellence in line with its vision.

