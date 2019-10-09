Bank Muscat wins Best Consumer Digital Bank in Oman

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has won the award for the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Oman 2019 at the Global Finance World’s Best Digital Bank Awards. Winning banks were selected based on the criteria, including strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Amjad al Lawati, AGM — Cards & eBanking, Bank Muscat said: “In recognition of innovative digital banking services, Bank Muscat is proud to once again win the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Oman award from Global Finance. With emphasis on multiple channels and new products that cater to different sectors, the bank is focused on maintaining its leadership in hi-tech products and services, including electronic payment and web-based services, in tune with the banking requirements of a young, tech-savvy generation in the country. Bank Muscat is committed to continuing investing in state-of-the-art technology to further increase efficiency and improve customer service.”

Offering more ways to bank with convenience, the electronic banking channels comprise the largest network of ATMs/CDMs, mobile banking, Internet banking and 24/7 Call Centre. ATMs form a pillar of benchmark customer service and Bank Muscat can proudly claim that its network of ATMs and CDMs spread across the country is the preferred choice. Being a member of OmanSwitch and GCCNet, customers from any bank in Oman, the GCC countries and from around the world can use Bank Muscat ATMs for cash requirements.

Marked by speed, convenience and security, the bank’s state-of-the-art mobile banking service has made banking truly mobile for the largest banking family in Oman who can bank 24/7 ‘anytime, anywhere’. Notably, the mBanking application is customised for both iPhones as well as Android smartphones with simple icons and menus.

Driven by the latest technological features offering a wide range of options, Internet banking service helps Bank Muscat customers bank at convenience from ‘anywhere, anytime’.

For people constantly on the move, the online banking service is a boon. The simple-to-use 24/7 service is available at https://www.bankmuscatonline.com

