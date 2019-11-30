Bank Muscat rewards 75 customers

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, celebrated the Capital Region al Mazyona draw at the Ruwi branch in the presence of Dad Karim Mohammed, Regional Manager — South Muscat, Bank Muscat. A total of 75 winners won RO 1,000 each in the regional draw for the Capital Region.

Dad Karim Mohammed, Regional Manager — South Muscat, said: “Bank Muscat understands customer expectations and the al Mazyona 2019 scheme continues to reflect innovative customer segmentation based on geographic, lifestyle and demographic segmentation, ensuring more chances of winning to all its customers across the Sultanate. The 2019 scheme will culminate in a special end-of-year al Mazyona savings prize draw, which will reward 54 lucky winners with high-value prizes ranging from RO 10,000 to RO 250,000.”

The end-of-year draw offers over RO 1.5 million in prizes, including two special prizes of RO 250,000 each, two special prizes of RO 100,000 each reserved for Asalah Priority Banking customers and two special prizes of RO 50,000 each reserved for Al Jawhar customers.

Apart from these mega prizes, Asalah Priority Banking customers are also in the running for ten prizes of RO 30,000 each, while Al Jawhar customers are eligible to win one of the 10 prizes of RO 20,000 each in the draw. The end-of-year draw will also offer prizes of RO 10,000 each to 28 regional winners.

Asalah account holders are required to maintain a minimum balance of RO 30,000 while Al Jawhar account holders are required to maintain a minimum of RO 10,000 to be eligible for the special draws. All al Mazyona account holders maintaining a minimum balance of RO 1,000 will be eligible for the regional draws, while the two mega prizes of RO 250,000 will be reserved for account holders having a minimum balance of RO 30,000.

Bank Muscat encourages everyone to save for the future with the objective of creating life-changing experience for winners and allowing them to invest the prize money in things that will make a lasting difference, thereby improving the well-being of their families.

Customers can win more by saving more with Bank Muscat since their chances of winning goes up proportionally with higher deposit balances and the longer they save with the bank.

Related