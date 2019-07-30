Bank Muscat rewards 50 customers in al Mazyona Loyalty prize draw

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, celebrated the al Mazyona Loyalty prize draw at the Al Khoudh branch recently. The draw was held in the presence of the bank’s customers and Hind Abdul Malik Ali al Sabbagh, Senior Regional Manager — North & West, Bank Muscat. Fifty lucky customers were rewarded with RO 500 each for being loyal customers of Bank Muscat for more than 10 years.

Hind Abdul Malik Ali al Sabbagh, Senior Regional Manager — North & West, Bank Muscat, said: “The 2019 al Mazyona scheme has introduced a new loyalty prize category in recognition of those who have been the bank’s customers for a long time. Loyalty draws are held three times a year and all customers who have had an al Mazyona savings account for more than 10 years and have a minimum account balance of RO 100 are eligible to participate in this award. Fifty prizes worth RO 500 each are given out during each of the three draws.”

