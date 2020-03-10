Bank Muscat Oryx Fund rewards investors with highest ever cash dividend

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat Oryx Fund has declared an all-time high cash dividend of 64 baisas for the year 2019, as compared to 58 baisas dividend paid for 2018. The dividend was approved by the Management Body of the fund in its meeting held on February 24, 2020.

The fund has a consistent track record of cash dividend distribution to its investors even during challenging market conditions.

The trend in the cash dividend distribution of the fund for the past 10 years is as given in figure 1.

For the year 2019, the fund delivered strong returns for its investors with a gain of 17.6 per cent. The fund, thus maintained its track record of consistent returns as shown in figure 2.

The outstanding performance of the Oryx Fund across all periods places the fund in a league of its own. The performance of the fund is acclaimed by global fund ranking entities such as Lipper, MENA Fund Manager and Emerging Market Finance.

The fund’s strategy to reward the investors with twin benefits of regular income along with robust capital appreciation has resulted in the Fund becoming the largest Omani fund

in its category and the second largest

in the GCC.

The Oryx Fund is regulated by the Capital Market Authority, Oman and is an open ended fund providing investors an option of any anytime entry and anytime exit. The fund offers a convenient and attractive option for investors to build long-term wealth. Investors can subscribe to the fund with a minimum subscription amount at RO 50. The fund subscription forms can be downloaded from www.bankmuscat.com or alternatively can be obtained from the fund’s Investor Servicing Desk by calling on 24767041. The fund prices are published on a daily basis on Bank Muscat’s website and the Muscat Securities Market website so that investors can track the value of their investments.