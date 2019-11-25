Bank Muscat, OCFIC sign membership deal

Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has joined the Oman Credit & Financial Information Centre (OCFIC) (Oman Credit Bureau).

The membership agreement was signed by Salim Mohammed al Kaabi, General Manager — Credit, Bank Muscat, and Aadil Khalifa al Saadi, Managing Director, Oman Credit & Financial Information Centre.

Through this membership, Bank Muscat will be able to get accurate information which will enable the bank to take instant decisions and reach out to its customers in a short time frame, besides offering high quality banking services.

The Oman Credit & Financial Information Centre aims to build a national data bank that services Omani society in line with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

Related