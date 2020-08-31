Bank Muscat launches Remit App in 5 languages

Muscat: Bank Muscat has launched a new BM Remit app to enable customers to remit funds quickly and securely to their families. The new app will particularly benefit those who have to physically visit a branch or a money exchange for making remittances as they are not tech-savvy or comfortable using mobile banking apps available until now.

BM Remit, which can be downloaded from Google Play or Huawei AppGallery, has language options like Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, Tamil, and English, to cater to the bank’s wide range of customers, including those from Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan. The app boasts of a simple user interface for easy navigation and will make Speed Transfers available 24/7 for a large segment of customers in their respective native languages. BM Remit also has some other commonly-used features including Mobile Top-ups and account inquiries like Available Balance, Mini Statement etc.

Amjad Iqbal al Lawati, AGM – Cards & eBanking, Bank Muscat, said: “The bank has launched this completely new lightweight app for the benefit of customers who want only a few features to cover simple banking and fund transfer needs. Customers from the subcontinent will particularly appreciate the ease of use of the new remittance app. It can be easily downloaded from Google Play or Huawei AppGallery and installed on mobile phones in just a few seconds. Importantly, it allows customers to make Speed Transfers 24/7 to their families in Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan easily, securely, and at their convenience.”

Customers will particularly appreciate the fact that the bank offers the best exchange rates in the country and charges only RO 1.5 for Speed Transfers. This is much lower than the charges available elsewhere and allows the bank’s customers to get the best deal possible.

The lightweight app simplifies banking and making remittances for those who do not need the full features of Bank Muscat’s Omni channel Internet and Mobile Banking, which was launched earlier in 2019. Customers will particularly enjoy the promotional offer whereby Speed Transfers to Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan will be available free of charge till 15 September 2020.