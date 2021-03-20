Bank Muscat distributes tablets, laptops to students

MUSCAT: In line with its leading role in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Muscat has started the 8th edition of its annual Tadhamun programme. The programme is currently distributing 1,150 tablets and laptops to school and university students from low-income families.

The distribution of the devices is being organised in cooperation with wali offices and charity organisations across different governorates of the Sultanate, and reflects the bank’s strong partnership with the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Talib bin Saif al Makhmari, Manager, Community & Media Relations, Bank Muscat, said: “The sustainability and CSR strategy pursued by Bank Muscat is focused on bringing long-term benefits to the community and the nation. Bank Muscat is proud to partner with the Government of Oman to develop Omani human resources and empower the youth. This is in keeping with our vital role in Public-Private Partnership and should also be seen in the context of the new challenges brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic. We hope that deserving families across the Sultanate will benefit from this initiative to make education easily accessible at home using the latest technology.”

Since its inception in 2013, Tadhamun has assisted over 1,300 social welfare families across the Sultanate.