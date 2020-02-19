Bank Muscat, Design Group and Spanio VDD emerge champions

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat clinched the C Division crown after Zubair CT failed to upstage the bankers on points table despite a comfortable win over Modern Muscat in their last game of the league at Muscat Municipality ground 1 in Amerat.

Requiring a victory in their final game against Modern Muscat with a massive margin to overtake Bank Muscat on Net Run Rate, Zubair did manage to win but without a big enough margin to lift the title, ending the league campaign as the C Division runners-up with 12 points from 7 matches, the same as Bank Muscat who had a far superior NRR.

Batting first, Zubair scored 179 for 9 in 20 overs with major contributions from Amjad Muhammed (56) and Ruwan Rupa (39). Zubair’s below expectation total had a lot to do with regular strikes by Muthumurugan Muniyasamy who picked up 4 for 26 to slow them down.

Their bowlers and fielders, however, did a good job, restricting Modern Muscat to only 119 for 9 in 20 overs. Parthiban Mohan was the most successful with 2 for 17.

Brief scores (C Division): Zubair 179 for 9 in 20 overs (Amjad Muhammed 56 – 9×4, 1×6, Ruwan Rupa 39 – 2×4, Mubashar Iqbal 38 – 4×6. Muthumurugan Muniyasamy 4-26) beat Modern Muscat 119 for 9 in 20 overs (Peter Antony 21 – 3×4, Parthiban Mohan 2-17) by 60 runs.

E Division title goes to Design Group

Design Group won the E Division title due to a better net run rate with Global Phone taking the runners-up spot after a resounding 89-run win over Al Jadidi Engineering in their last league game at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

Al Jadidi failed to post a big total on the board, scoring 139 for 9 in 20 overs thanks to Rajagopal’s 35 and Gokul Gopinath’s 25.

Requiring to boost their NRR to be able to overtake Design Group, Global Phone tried to push the pedal but lost some quick wickets early on that slowed them down a bit. Although they fought back with a 47-run fourth wicket partnership between Ali Muhammed (44) and Razik Muhammed (40 not out) and finished the game in 16 overs, scoring 141 for 5, it wasn’t good enough to take them to the top spot. Gokul Gopinath bagged 3 for 33.

Brief scores (E Division): Al Jadidi Engg 139 for 9 in 20 overs (Manikandan Rajagopal 35 – 3×4, Gokul Gopinath 25 – 1×4, Shanidh Koottara 2-19) lost to Global Phone 141 for 5 in 16 overs (Ali Muhammed 44 – 5×4, Razik Muhammed 40 – 2×4, 1×6, Gokul Gopinath 3-33) by 5 wickets

Brief scores (E Division): Muscat Masters 157 for 6 in 20 overs (Hemendrasinh Chatrapal 55 – 6×4, Narendra Vandaria 36 – 5×4, Mohammed Nihal 1-13) beat Al Rehwan 68 all out in 12.2 overs (Jibin Kunnumpurat 24 – 6×4, Bhavin Sampat 3-14, Ashwinkumar Dave 3-6, Michael Bose 2-12) by 89 runs.

Sajith stars in easy

win for Jotun

Spanio VDD emerged F Division champions and TR Engineering claimed the runners-up spot after their division’s last game saw Jotun take the third position with a win against Al Nahda at Muscat Municipality ground 3.

Chasing Al Nahda’s 139 for 6, Jotun raced to the target in only 15.2 overs thanks to a brilliant 76 off 50 by Sajith Pillai and Amal Raj’s fluent 34 not out off 28,

Brief scores (F Division): Al Nahda 139 for 6 in 20 overs (Steed Yousuf 56 – 7×4, Khalil Mohammad 35 – 5×4, Gopalkumar Gopalkrishnan 2-29) lost to Jotun 141 for 1 in 15.2 overs (Sajith Pillai 76 – 7×4, 2×6, Amal Raj 34 – 3×4, 1×6, Mohammed Haneef 1-17) by 9 wickets.