Bank Muscat continues anti-fraud campaign

MUSCAT: In line with its commitment to social responsibility, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, is continuing its anti-fraud campaign to raise awareness amongst the general public against instances of electronic fraud.

With digital payments building momentum over the past, especially in the aftermath of Covid-19, fraudsters from across the globe have increased efforts to defraud the general public. Continuing its yearlong activities from last year, the bank has released its latest anti-fraud educational video in 2021 to help its customers and the general public easily recognise fraudulent practices.

This campaign advises people to always verify who it is they are dealing with before conducting a transaction and also follow ‘best practices’ for their digital safety. The bank’s special educational campaign is being carried out using various methods including Oman TV, radio, print and online media, and various social media channels.

The message provides examples of how fraudsters are perpetrating fraud and its consequences of blindly trusting people, especially when making purchases through the Internet without being sure of the seller’s credentials.

The bank has reminded the public that they can contact the Royal Oman Police at 800777444 for advice and queries regarding electronic fraud.

Bank Muscat has also reminded its customers that times of global emergencies are almost always exploited by fraudsters.