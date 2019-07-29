Bank Muscat automates creation and resetting of PIN for all cards

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ has announced the introduction of an automated process for PIN creation or resetting for its debit, credit and prepaid cards. Both activities can now be done by customers themselves through the Call Centre (IVR), ATMs or statement printing kiosks, thereby eliminating the wait for a physically printed PIN to be sent to customers by post or be collected from the branch.

Customers can visit their nearest Bank Muscat or Meethaq ATM or Bank Muscat statement-printing kiosk to create or reset the PIN. After inserting their credit, debit or prepaid card, they should choose the ‘Set PIN’/‘Re-set PIN’ option and follow the instructions on the ATM or kiosk screen. A one-time passcode (OTP) will be sent to their mobile number (registered with the bank) to authenticate the transaction. The customer will then be required to select a 4 digit number as the new PIN.

A customer can also create or reset their card PIN by calling the Call Centre on 24795555 from the mobile number registered with the Bank and selecting the ‘Create PIN’ or ‘Reset’ option in the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. The customer will first need to enter the card details following which they will receive an OTP on her/his registered mobile number which has to be also entered into the IVR. Once the OTP is authenticated, the IVR will request the customer to set a new 4 digit PIN. The IVR system will provide a confirmation once the new PIN has been successfully created.

Amjad Iqbal Al Lawati, AGM — Cards & eBanking, Bank Muscat, said: “Bank Muscat has once again ensured that it responds to customer requirements in a proactive manner. By automating the process of PIN creation using IVR, ATMs and statement-printing kiosks, we have put the power of cutting-edge technology in the hands of our customers to facilitate their transactions in a smooth and secure manner at their convenience.”

For Bank Muscat, distinguished customer service has always been and remains paramount. The commitment to customers is the key to achieving strategic objectives, thereby establishing sustainable, long-term business relationships in communities where the bank operates. With the widest reach and the largest network of branches spread across the Sultanate, Bank Muscat meets the expectations of customers at the grassroots level.

