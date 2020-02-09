Bangladesh stun India, lift U-19 Cricket World Cup

Potchefstroom: Bangladesh under-19 team created history when they stunned India under-19 team by three wickets to clinch their maiden under-19 Cricket World Cup title, here on Sunday.

Batting first, India were bowled out for 177 after a middle order collapse with only Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 88 being the innings of note.

Chasing 178, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals but opener Parvez Hossain Emon and captain Akbar Ali’s knocks edged them closer and finally they managed to scrape home.

Emon scored 47 runs off 79 balls while Ali struck 43 off 77 balls.

After a rain interruption, Bangladesh required seven runs from 30 balls and they finished the game without any further trouble.