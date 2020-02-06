Cricket Sports 

Bangladesh set up Under-19 World Cup final against India

Potchefstroom, South Africa: Mahmudul Hasan Joy hit a century as Bangladesh defeated New Zealand by six wickets on Thursday to book a clash against holders India in the final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

Mahmudul made 100 off 127 balls as Bangladesh knocked off New Zealand’s total of 211-8 with almost six overs remaining to reach the final for the first time. A unbeaten 75 from Beckham Wheeler-Greenall was the highlight of a scrappy New Zealand innings, with Shoriful Islam taking 3-45 and Shamim Hossain and Hasan Murad both picking up two wickets.
Bangladesh will play record four-time winners India for the title in Potchefstroom on Sunday. New Zealand will face Pakistan in the third-place play-off in Benoni on Saturday.
— AFP

