Ban on single-use plastic bags from Friday: EA

Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) has confirmed that the ministerial decision 23/2021 stipulating the ban on single-use plastic shopping bags will be implemented from Friday.

Eng Ahmed bin Zahir al Hinai, Director General of Environmental Affairs, said, “The authority will implement the decision to ban as part of the plan set by the authority to preserve the Omani environment from pollution and waste that is harmful to the rich environment and wildlife.”

The decision 23/2020 says that companies and establishments are prohibited from using single-use single-use plastic shopping bags to preserve the Omani environment, provided that an administrative fine of not less than RO100 and no more than RO2,000 is imposed on whoever violates the provisions of this decision, and it will be doubled if the violation is repeated.