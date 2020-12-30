Local Main 

Ban on single-use plastic bags from Friday: EA

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Environment Authority (EA) has confirmed that the ministerial decision 23/2021 stipulating the ban on single-use plastic shopping bags will be implemented from Friday.

Eng Ahmed bin Zahir al Hinai, Director General of Environmental Affairs, said, “The authority will implement the decision to ban as part of the plan set by the authority to preserve the Omani environment from pollution and waste that is harmful to the rich environment and wildlife.”

The decision 23/2020 says that companies and establishments are prohibited from using single-use single-use plastic shopping bags to preserve the Omani environment, provided that an administrative fine of not less than RO100 and no more than RO2,000 is imposed on whoever violates the provisions of this decision, and it will be doubled if the violation is repeated.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9216 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

OBC signs 3 contracts to provide high-speed fibre optic network

Oman Observer Comments Off on OBC signs 3 contracts to provide high-speed fibre optic network

Air India server systems restored after affecting flights

Oman Observer Comments Off on Air India server systems restored after affecting flights

TRA discusses national plan for transition to IPv6

Oman Observer Comments Off on TRA discusses national plan for transition to IPv6