Ban on ownership of land by non-Omanis in some places

Muscat: Non-Omanis have been banned from owning land and real estate in some places in the Sultanate.

Regulations in this regard was issued by Sheikh Saif bin Muhammad bin Saif al Shabibi, Minister of Housing on Sunday through Ministerial Resolution 292/2020.

According to the decision, “anything that violates the regulations, or contradicts their provisions will amount to cancellations of the deals”.

The regulations, issued on the basis of Royal Decree 29/2018, state that “necessary approvals should be sought from the competent authorities including the ministry of Finance”.

The Royal Decree, issued in November 2018 that entrusted the ministry of housing to follow up with implementation of the provisions of the law, said that “non-Omanis were not allowed to own land or properties in areas other than where they are eligible to possess”.

Accordingly, real estate and land cannot be owned by any non-Omani in Musandam, Buraimi, Dhahirah, Al Wusta, Dhofar (except Salalah), Liwa, Shinas, Masirah, Jebal Akhdar and Jebal Shams.

Also it banned ownership of land in mountains and islands of strategic importance that are situated near palaces, security and military apparatus and ancient archaeological lanes determined by the competent authorities.

According to Article two of the decree, non-Omanis are banned from utilizing their lands and properties for agricultural in all governorates of the Sultanate.

“Any person, who loses Omani citizenship or who has withdrawn, shall dispose of the land located in the listed places to an Omani national”, said the Article three of the decree.