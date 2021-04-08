Ban on movement of vehicles, people at night ends

Muscat: The ban on the movement of people and vehicles at night ended at 5 am in the morning, while the closure of commercial activities will continue during this period until the first of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 last week extended the closure of all commercial activities while allowing movement of individuals and vehicles in all governorates of the Sultanate, between 8 pm and 5 am, starting from Thursday 8 April (25 Shaaban 1442 AH) till the morning of the first day of Ramadhan.

Nighttime ban throughout Ramadhan on all commercial activities, movement of individuals and vehicles from 9 pm till 4 am.)

No Taraweeh prayers in any mosques.

Total ban of all gatherings, like iftar, in mosques and other places like tents or public assembling areas.

Ban on all group activities—social, sports, cultural, or any other collective activities during the month of Ramadhan.

Entry to the Sultanate will be restricted only to Omani citizens and residency holders with effect from 12 pm on Thursday, April 8, 2021.