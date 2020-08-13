Main 

Ban on fishing Kingfish to take effect on Saturday

Muscat: The decision to ban fishing and trading of Kingfish in the Sultanate will take effect on Saturday, marking the beginning of reproduction season on the Sultanate’s for the current year 2020.

The ban period lasts two months and ends up on October 15.

In implementing the ban decision, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries aims to preserve the stocks of Kingfish, and to regulate the fishing process, in order to achieve a balance between the quantities of these stores and the quantities of the catch.

In preparation for the implementation of the ban, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, represented by the directorates and fisheries departments in the coastal governorates of the Sultanate, carried out guidance and awareness activities through various means to raise awareness among fishermen, transporters, companies and institutions.

On the other hand, the ministry prepared a monitoring program to follow up the implementation of the ban decision and take legal action against violators. –ONA

