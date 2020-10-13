Ban on bird import from Hungary lifted

Muscat: Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources on Tuesday issued a ministerial decision lifting a ban on the import of live birds from Hungary.

The decision provides for the lifting of a ban on the import of live birds and their products and derivatives inbound from the Republic of Hungary which was stipulated by the ministerial decision No 61/2020.

The decision states that the relevant authorities should enforce the decision as per the purviews of the respective entity. — ONA