Balinese wellness and hospitality in the middle of Sharqiyah dunes

Salinda Therik is miles away from her tropical home in Bali but it is a journey that she is so far enjoying. Her job would carry her far from the rainforest and often wet coastal towns of Indonesia right into the heart of Oman’s dunes in Al Sharqiyah sands.

Salinda is leading a team of Balinese who is introducing the most luxurious comfort one can find in the desert — perhaps the only spa in Oman located in the middle of the sand dunes.

“Bali will always be known around the world for our culture, our devotion to God and for our hospitality — the very same things Oman is known for,” she shared.

“We are also known worldwide as the hub for some of the most amazing spas and massages in the world and the country was very ideal for it because we have many local ingredients that can be turned into aromatics and oil that we used for many of our services. We are bringing that luxurious comfort and wellness to Oman’s desert through a collaborative partnership with Desert Nights Camp,” she explained.

Salinda has been to different hotels being a spa manager. Her current role is to familiarise people in Oman with Sumor Spa by Mandara which included their Balinese Massage speciality.

“Our team of wellness experts are very amazed by the location. The desert has its own charm. It might be different from what I used to handle, but our current location gives you the full escape and relaxation you need,” she said.

“We have very high standards for everything that we do and use. From floral foot baths to facial pamperings, the products we used are the best of the best in the industry. In Oman, we also decided to go local using ingredients that can be found here for some of our services. One fine example is using Luban or frankincense oil which definitely has a lot of health benefits,” she added.

Founded in Indonesia in 1995, Mandara Spa is a pioneer in offering tropical Asian spa-style based on natural products. As a global spa development and management company, they’d been operating in some of the most luxurious boutique hotels and modern spa clubs all over the world.

The name Mandara comes from an ancient Sanskrit legend about the gods’ quest to claim Tirta Sanjiwani — a powerful holy water that held the secret of immortality and eternal youth. The legend pitches good against evil as it tells of the ten stages of destruction and the eventual return to harmony. In this legend, Mandara Giri is a sacred mountain from which Tirta Sanjiwani flows.

Desert Night Camps Manager Anurin Jansen shared that the spa is just part of their programming to elevate the status of Oman’s desert camp experience.

Having earned global recognition as the best luxury desert camp, Jansen believes that it is important to keep improving the offerings so more and more people will be attracted to visit Oman’s desert.

